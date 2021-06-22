Hyderabad: Gang attacks women and children at a valima party

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at a community hall under Nampally police station limits after a gang of anti social elements attacked a reception party.

According to the sources, on June 21 night a valima reception dinner was organized by Mohammed Khaled at Laxminagar Community Hall. On this occassion groom’s relatives have bought a band party (Marfa) and while the function was in progress a group of ten persons barged into the venue and first objected over playing of the band. Later they started attacking the women folk,children sticks and iron rods and the furniture was also ransacked.

The attack by the gang created a panic situation at the hall and on coming to know about the incident a team of Nampally police reached the spot.

“They attacked women and small children, created a terror at the function by breaking the furniture and damaging the vehicles”, we want stringent action against the attackers” said Roshini Fathima who was injured in the incident.

The attackers have been identified as Khaja Naseeruddin aka Qarbuza Naseer and his gang members. “A case has been registered against the assailants and investigation is underway” sais Khaleel Pasha Inspector Nampally police station.

A case under IPC section 324, 448, 427, 506 has been registered and investigation is underway.