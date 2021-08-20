Hyderabad gets ‘Water plus’ certification under Swachh Bharat Mission

Hyderabad: The union ministry of housing and urban affairs has certified Hyderabad with coveted ‘Water plus’ status under Swachh Survekshan, an initiative to maintain cleanliness in rivers and drainage systems under the local administration.

State municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao on Friday announced the certification on his Twitter. He added that the city is already ODF++ certified.

Congratulations to the citizens of #Hyderabad on our city getting the coveted “Water plus” status of Swachh Bharat Mission from Govt of India



Hyderabad is already recognised as ODF++ city. We will continue to endeavour to make it cleaner & greener pic.twitter.com/0YKJ5uJHaj — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 20, 2021

Hyderabad became the first local body in Telangana to achieve this feat, GHMC said. It credited the efforts taken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) that maintains 25 sewage treatment plants (STPs).

Additionally, there are three more STPs which are maintained by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Water Plus certification is awarded by the union government after a corporation ensures minimum 25 per cent reuse of treated water in existing STPs for various purposes.

ODF++, on the other hand, deals with sanitation standards against open defecation and urination. It also ensures solid and liquid waste management (STPs) and visually clean toilets.