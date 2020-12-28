Hyderabad: GHMC gears up for COVID-19 vaccination, to be rolled out in phases

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is gearing up for the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination, in which around 1 lakh people will receive the vaccine dose.

This will be administered to the health care workers such as nurses, paramedic staff, said GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan Rao on Monday. However, the exact date of the vaccination drive was not disclosed

A meeting was held with District Medical Officers and District Immunisation Officers on preparedness on vaccination of Covid-19 in GHMC limits, which was chaired by the Mayor on Monday at GHMC headquarters.

The Mayor directed the officials to identify government schools, and colleges for vaccination centres. He instructed that around 1,100 such centres are required for the vaccination. The preliminary work of identifying and mapping of centres should be completed by 10 January 2021.

He informed that the vaccination drive will be administered in a phased manner. Police officials and municipal workers will receive the dose in the second phase, while people above the age of 50 and those with chronic ailments will get vaccinated in the third phase.

The meeting was attended by GHMC Commissioner, Lokesh Kumar; Additional Commissioner Health, Badhavath Santosh; CMOH Ms. Padmaja; and District Medical Officers and District Immunisation Officers of Rangan Reddy, Medchal and Ranga Reddy.