Hyderabad: GHMC instructs hospitals to upload birth, death details online

By News Desk|   Published: 3rd July 2021 3:38 pm IST
he offices of  Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have been working under immense pressure as many of the employees working in different wings have contracted COVID-19 virus.
GHMC office

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has directed all the city hospitals to upload the birth and death details online. The direction was issued to hospitals to ensure that there is no delay in issuing the birth and death certificates by the GHMC.

It may be noted that it is the responsibility of the hospital management to upload the details. After receiving the details, GHMC issues the certificates and made them available on the government portal.

As of now, a hard copy of birth or death certificates can be obtained from the Meeseva centers. A digital certificate can be downloaded from the MY GHMC App.

MS Education Academy

In case of death at home, the family members should take an acknowledgment from the burial ground authorities and submit it to the GHMC citizen service center. Later, the certificate can be downloaded by visiting the Meeseva center. 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button