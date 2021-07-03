Hyderabad: GHMC instructs hospitals to upload birth, death details online

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has directed all the city hospitals to upload the birth and death details online. The direction was issued to hospitals to ensure that there is no delay in issuing the birth and death certificates by the GHMC.

It may be noted that it is the responsibility of the hospital management to upload the details. After receiving the details, GHMC issues the certificates and made them available on the government portal.

As of now, a hard copy of birth or death certificates can be obtained from the Meeseva centers. A digital certificate can be downloaded from the MY GHMC App.

In case of death at home, the family members should take an acknowledgment from the burial ground authorities and submit it to the GHMC citizen service center. Later, the certificate can be downloaded by visiting the Meeseva center.