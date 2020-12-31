Hyderabad: GHMC to add 650 more garbage collecting autos

Hyderabad: After realizing the need for more Swachh Auto Tippers (SAT) the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday said that it is adding about 650 more garbage collecting autos.

Under the Swachh Hyderabad initiative, they are currently about 2,500 autos that collect garbage door – to – door in the early hours of the day on alternative days.

GHMC sanitary section collects over 5,500 to 6,000 metric tonnes of solid waste from Hyderabad every day, the civic body said in a press statement.

As per the instructions by Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, the vehicles should be properly cleaned at regular intervals.

The press release also said that each auto garbage collector will cover 400 to 800 households and collect segregated garbage and transfer the same to the transfer stations.

In the Swachh Survekshan 2020 rankings, GHMC was awarded the No 1 rank in the ‘Best Mega City in Citizen Feedback’ (above 40 lakh population) category.