Hyderabad: GHMC to crack the whip against unregistered pet shops

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is all set to crack the whip against pet shops which do not have a registration certificate from the state’s Animal Welfare department. There are about 70 such shops in the GHMC limits, and all of those have been given four weeks to comply with prerequisite laws.

The issue of pet shops not having registration certificates was highlighted by Principal Secretary (municipal administration and urban development Arvind Kumar, who wrote to GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and Dr. Lashma Reddy, director of the Telangana State Veterinary and Animal Husbandry department to take action against erring establishments.

Arvind Kumar, in his letter to both the officials, pointed out that as per the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules Act (2018), no person can continue the business of sale or trade in pet animals (retail or wholesale), or establish operate a pet shop, or any other establishment without obtaining a certificate of registration from the state animal welfare board. Most pet shops in the city limits are reportedly flouting the law.

None of the 70 Pet Shops in #Hyderabad have mandatory registration under “Prevention of Cruelty to Animals ( Pet Shops) rules” 2018



Directed @GHMCOnline & Dir AH to take action & close all such shops if they fail to comply in 4 weeks



Will target illegal breeders next@KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/cVCjv8cji3 — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) June 5, 2021

“It is however ascertained that, here are about (70) Pet Shops operating in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, and almost all of them are running without obtaining a certificate of registration from the Telangana State Animal Welfare Board and also without obtaining trade license from the GHMC,” Arvind Kumar stated, in his letter to the GHMC and the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry department’s director.

He added that all the pet shops in the city are flouting animal welfare laws, rules and guidelines. Further in his letter, Kumar directed to Issue notices to all those shops to apply in the required proforma and obtain the requisite registration from the State Animal Welfare Board wIthIn 4 weeks. In case the pet shops fail, whatever license issued by the GHMC if should be cancelled, Arvind Kumar added.

Posting the notice on his Twitter handle, Kumar also added that he will go after “illegal breeders” next, without specifying anything.