Hyderabad girl bagged gold medal in audiology and speech language pathology

Hyderabad: It is common for students these days to only select medicine or engineering as career options. The fact is that there are many disciplines in which students can opt to make lucrative careers.

A city girl Adeeba Mahejabeen is one such student who had not only selected a unique course at her degree level but she also did her post-graduation in it and bagged a gold medal from Osmania University for her exemplary performance.

During the recent convocation, the Telangana governor T Soundararajan had awarded a gold medal to Adeeba Mahejabeen for her excellent performance.

Adeeba Mahejabeen choosed audiology and speech-language pathology in her BSc degree. She opted for the same course for her post graduation.

Students do not pay much attention to audiology and speech language pathology even though successful graduates will be deemed as doctors to treat the hearing and speech related issues of the patients.

Adeeba Mahejabeen said that the students can opt for this 4-year course after intermediate. “The first three years of this university course shall include not only theory but clinical experiments as well. In the fourth year, the students will work with professional organisations as interns. They can do their master’s and doctorate in this discipline. This is considered as a significant course not only on the national level but at the international level as well,” Mahajabin said.

“Most of the people with hearing difficulties also face difficulties in speech and the audiologist can play an important role in helping them to overcome such difficulties. It is not only the children who are suffering from this impairment but even the grown ups are also suffering from the problem. The audiologist can analyse the hearing condition of such affected child or adult and suggest treatment,” Mahajabin added.

An audiologist in fact, is a physician who diagnoses the hearing and speech defects of the patients and treats them. He also treats all the issues related with gulping of food.

Mahajabin adds that, “Not only the children who face such problems, even the adult men and women, who cannot speak fluently due to any accident or paralysis, face them. Such patients are rehabilitated through an audiologist and language pathological clinic.”

Speaking about her family background, Adeeba Mahajabin said she got the inspiration to opt for this course from her parents and maternal grandfather.

“My father Dr Abdul Hai Ansari and my mother Ahmadi had encouraged me to choose this course. My parents always encouraged me to get quality education instead of obtaining highmarks, rank and grade. Their guidance and encouragement helped me throughout my studies. I am thankful to Almighty and my parents for my success,” Mahajabin said