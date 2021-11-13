Hyderabad: Girl ends life over poor performance in NEET

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 13th November 2021 10:25 am IST
(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old girl who was upset with her performance in NEET hanged herself on Monday. Later, she died in hospital on Thursday.

The girl who is identified as Bandari Srilatha was not satisfied with her performance as she was hoping for good marks in the examination.

On Monday, she hanged herself from an electric pipe. At the time of the incident, she was alone in the house.

Later, her mother and sister found her hanging. She was rushed to the hospital. On Thursday, she died while undergoing treatment.

Police registered a case based on the complaint made by her father. The investigation is going on.

