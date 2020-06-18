Hyderabad: Girl raped, impregnated by father during lockdown

Hyderabad: Despite stringent laws such as the POCSO Act, sexual crimes against children have not come to an end. Such crimes took place in nationwide lockdown too.

In one such incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by her father during the lockdown. This incident took place in Dundigal.

The crime came to light when the girl was taken to hospital after she reported stomach ache. Doctors at the hospital revealed that the girl is five month pregnant.

On being asked about the details, the girl narrated the ordeal infront of her mother.

Accused booked under POCSO Act

It is reported that initially, the girl and her mother visited many hospitals for abortion. However, the hospitals refused to abort the pregnancy.

Later, they approached police station and lodged complaint against the accused.

Police registered a case under POCSO Act and arrested the accused.