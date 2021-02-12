Hyderabad: Government Degree and PG College for Women invites applications for lecturers’ posts

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Edited by Sameer  |   Published: 12th February 2021 11:16 am IST
NHM
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: Government Degree and PG College for Women located at Hussaini Alam invited applications for lecturers’ posts.

According to Dr. B. Sunita Padmavati, Principle of the college, applications are invited for guest lecturers’ posts for English, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Commerce, Mathematics, and Telugu subjects.

The minimum qualification required for the posts is post-graduate with 55 percent marks.

The applicants must submit their applications at the college office till the evening of 12th February 2021.

The interviews will be held at 11 am on 16th February, 2021.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Edited by Sameer  |   Published: 12th February 2021 11:16 am IST
Back to top button