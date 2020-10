Hyderabad: The aftermath of the heavy rains continues to take a toll in Hyderabad. Owing to the rains, huge rocks from the Falaknuma Palace area fell onto the road. Though no causalities have been reported, the landslide became a major matter of worry to the commuters of that road.

Earlier on Tuesday, the wall of the Government Boys Primary School (Urdu Medium) in Aghapura, Nampally collapsed owing to the walls getting damp. A huge chunk of the wall fell to the road adjacent to the school.