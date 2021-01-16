Hyderabad: Here’s how you can avail 20KL free water benefit

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) issued guidelines to avail the free water supply of 20,000 litres per month to the people under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

As promised in the election manifesto of the recently held GHMC elections, the TRS government implemented the free water scheme this week.

A total of 10.6 lakh people receiving water and nearly nine lakh of them are eligible for the scheme. Under the scheme, water consumption of up to 20 kilolitres is free and around 35,000 to 40,000 residential complexes get 20 KL of water on alternate days.

“The consumption as per the meter readings up to 20 KL per month will be free and consumption above 20 KL will be charged as applicable tariff with effect from December 2020. The deadline to fix the meters to claim the free water supply benefit from April 1 is March 31,” the guidelines stated.

To avail the scheme all the customers should link their Aadhaar to the Customer Account Number (CAN). The linkage can be taken up either through Mee- Seva centers or through the HMWSSB website.

Documents required for Individual houses/Domestic Slum houses- Latest HMWSSB Bill for C.A.N and Aadhar card and HMWSSB Bill should be the same.

You can procure a letter from the society/resident welfare association authorizing the registration of the Aadhar number of the nominated person against their C.A.N.

HMWSSB will also set up a Customer Relationship Management Center to implement the scheme. For queries related to the scheme, the public can reach out to the customer care number 155 313 set up by the HMWSSB or to www.hyderabadwater.gov.in