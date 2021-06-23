Hyderabad: Woman dead, 5 injured in hit-and-run case in old city

Hyderabad: A woman died while five others sustained injuries after a speeding car hit them in the Shahalibanda area in the old city on Wednesday evening.

As per eyewitnesses, a white car coming from Khilwat towards Shahaliband first hit an auto leaving one woman, identified as Salamma, dead and injuring two others including the auto driver.

According to the police, Salamma, who is a resident of the Bandlaguda area died on the spot, while the auto driver Salahuddin and another person Yashwant sustained injuries. They were shifted to Osmania General hospital for treatment.

The car driver has also injured two other persons in Moghalpura area before reaching his house in Talabkatta.

The car accident created a sensation in the old city and resulted in a traffic jam at Shahalibanda.

The Hussaini Alam police have reportedly identified the accused, who is a resident of Talabkatta. Police sources said that a hit-and-run case has been registered and efforts are on to apprehend him.