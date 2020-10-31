Hyderabad: HMDA takes up repair work of Tank Bund road

Nihad AmaniPublished: 31st October 2020 12:49 pm IST
HMDA to take up massive Land Pooling schemes in Hyderabad
Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) takes up the repair work of the Tank Bund road. The work has began on both the sides, especially the walking arena and the lighting. This was after Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directing HMDA to revamp the Tank Bund road.

Sharing images of the works under progress, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted, “Work in full swing and get ready for some real pleasant surprises. It will regain its place as family outings very soon,”

READ:  Telangana waived off Rs 27,000 cr crop loans in six yr: KTR
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Nihad AmaniPublished: 31st October 2020 12:49 pm IST
Back to top button