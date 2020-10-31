Hyderabad: HMDA takes up repair work of Tank Bund road

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) takes up the repair work of the Tank Bund road. The work has began on both the sides, especially the walking arena and the lighting. This was after Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directing HMDA to revamp the Tank Bund road.

Sharing images of the works under progress, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted, “Work in full swing and get ready for some real pleasant surprises. It will regain its place as family outings very soon,”