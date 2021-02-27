Hyderabad: Hospital asked to pay Rs 10 lakh for medical negligence

Published: 27th February 2021

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (TSDCDRC) on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on a hospital for medical negligence.

The state consumer redressal forum upheld the decision of the Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Forum and directed Padma Priya hospitals to pay Rs.10 for the medical negligence.

In 2012, N.Aparna approached the Consumer Forum stating that the doctors in the Padma Priya hospital had shown negligence while delivering her child, resulting in the disability of the baby girl.  

Due to the medical negligence, the girl cannot stand, sit or walk and will be bedridden for the rest of her life.

After examining the case, the consumer forum directed the hospital to deposit the amount with 9% interest in the child’s account. 

