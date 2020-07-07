Hyderabad hospital asks Rs 5.22 lakh to release body of Covid victim

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a family was asked to pay Rs 5.22 lakh to collect the COVID victim’s body in addition to Rs 5.30 lakh, which was deposited earlier.

Mohammed Abbas Ali, a resident of Talabkatta, Bhawani Nagar in Hyderabad, was admitted to KIMS Begumpet on June 19 after several government hospitals refused to admit him due to non-availability of beds.

Ali was found to be coronavirus positive upon admission. His son arranged an amount of Rs 5 lakh 30 thousand and paid to the hospital despite hailing from a poor family.

Ali passed away on July 4 after surviving for 15 days. Hospital authorities demanded Rs 5.22 from the victim’s family for handing over the dead body, as reported by Daily Hunt.

Amjed Ullah Khan

Ali’s son reached former corporator and leader of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), Amjed Ullah Khan with regards to the matter.

Khan requested Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Eatala Rajender to look into the matter.

Khan assured that Ali’s body will be released in some time without the family paying the additional amount.

“Stopping the dead body that to of a Covid-19 patient is a very grave crime but it has become common in every Corporate Hospitals in Hyderabad. In spite of daily complaints, the State Govt is not taking any action against this Corporate loot. No Govt Hospital is following the GO Rt No: 248 issued by the Govt of Telangana,” said Khan on his Facebook post.

After much persuasion by Amjed Ullah Khan the dead body was handed over to his family and his last rites were taken up.