Hyderabad: Hotels turn COVID care centers for mild, asymptomatic patients

Hyderabad: In a bid to make more beds available for COVID-19 patients, city-based hospitals have turned to hotels to provide isolation for those with asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic infections.

Many hospitals have collaborated with several hotels in this regard.

In order to avail the hotel isolation facility, patients would have to be approved by the concerned hospital. Among basic amenities three meals a day, a doctor and a nurse would be provided at the hotels.

A preliminary screening test would be conducted at the hospital to know the severity level of COVID-19. If the patient has severe symptoms and lower oxygen levels, the hospital would provide them with the bed at their own facility, based on availability. Patients with asymptomatic or mildly-symptomatic conditions would be provided with the isolation accommodation at the tied-up hotels.

Whilst the hotel rooms are being used to accommodate the COVID-19 patients, the required medical assistance at these facilities would be provided by the hospitals. Some of the hotels are even equipped with oxygen concentrators.

Below are the hospitals and hotels which have collaborated within Hyderabad, as listed in a report by The News Minute.

Yashoda Hospitals- Best Western Ashoka, Lakdikapul

Single Occupancy 4000/day, Double Occupancy 5000/day

Contact: 040 45674567

KIMS Hospitals- Siesta, Hi-tech city

Single Occupancy 11,000/day, Double Occupancy 14,000/day

Contact: 9177138905, 0404242000

Apollo Hospitals- Taj Banjara, Vivanta

Single Occupancy 6,000/day, Double Occupancy 10,000/day

Contact: 1860-500-0202

Continental Hospitals- Fairfield by Marriott and Radisson

(Still in talks, rates not finalised as yet)

Citi Neuro Hospitals- Golkonda Hotel, Masab Tank

Single occupancy Rs 6000/ day, Double Occupancy Rs 8000/day

Contact: 040 46289999

TX Hospital- Hotel Tourist Plaza, Kachiguda

Package for a week: Single occupancy Rs 40,000 , Double Occupancy Rs 60,000

Contact: 8341525372, 040 48108108

AIG Hospital said they have a tie-up with Radisson Gachibowli

They conveyed that for the rates and other details the patient needs to visit the emergency section of AIG Hospital.

Care Hospital- Comfotel, Banjara Hills

Package for a week: Single Occupancy Rs 40,000 and Double Occupancy Rs 60,000

Contact: 040 61656565

Mahavir Hospital- Lemon Tree Banjara Hills

Package for a week: Single Occupancy Rs 40,000 , Double Occupancy Rs 60,000

Contact: 9121155500

Medicover Hospital- Collection O Hotels, Hi-tech City

Single Occupancy Rs 5000/day and Double Occupancy Rs 7,000/ day

Contact: 04068334455

Vinn Hospitals- Aditya Park, Ameerpet

Package for 6 days: Single Occupancy Rs 61600, Double Occupancy Rs 72,800 inclusive of all taxes.

Contact: 7993360805