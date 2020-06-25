Hyderabad: How women fall prey to online matrimonial frauds

Hyderabad: In separate cases, two women from Hyderabad become victims of online matrimonial frauds.

Matrimonial frauds

In one of the two cases, the woman who had registered with a matrimonial website received interest from a person. The person claimed that his name is Abdul Hakeem and he is from Netherland.

After exchanging the contact numbers, they had a conversation for a few days. Later, the man said that he is sending a gift.

The next day, a woman who claimed to be a Customs Officer called her and informed that Rs. 18000 need to be paid towards the Custom Clearance fee. The woman called her again after two days demanding Rs. 55000 to clear the parcel claiming that it contains Euros.

Later, she realized that she has become the victim of fraud. She approached Cybercrime police and lodged a complaint.

Similar case

In another similar case, a doctor became victim of fraud. She realized the fact after paying Rs. 90000 to person who claimed to be a Customs Official.

Police registered both the case and started investigation.