Hyderabad-Hubli flight service resumes from today

Hyderabad: Alliance Air’s direct flight services between Hyderabad and Hubli were resumed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Wednesday.

The Alliance Air aircraft took-off from Hyderabad at around 6:35 a.m. this morning amidst a gathering of airport officials and other stakeholders. With this sector, the number of domestic destinations from Hyderabad has increased to 57.

Alliance Air, a subsidy of Air India, deployed a 70-seater ATR 72 600 in this sector. Flight No. 9I 879 will depart from Hyderabad at 06.25 am and arrive in Hubli at 08.00 am. In return, Flight No. 9I 880 will depart from Hubli at 08.25 am and arrive in Hyderabad at 09.55 am. The flight service is scheduled to operate thrice a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, states a press release.

These services were launched under the ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN)’ scheme to increase connectivity between metropolitan cities and tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Harpreet A De Singh, the CEO, Alliance Air, said “Alliance Air aims to connect India with an Alliance of Hearts across the country with unique routes, unique destinations overcoming unique challenges. We look forward to serving Hyderabad and Hubli with safety and service as our priority.”