Hyderabad: Inter toppers prefer government degree colleges

By Sameer Published: 21st September 2020 10:03 pm IST

Hyderabad: Inter toppers preferred to join government degree colleges located in Hyderabad. This was evident from the phase-I of degree admissions through Degree Online Service Telangana (DOST).

Admissions in degree colleges in Hyderabad

Gurle Vaishnavi who scored 99.20 percent marks in Intermediate exams and secured first rank in DOST preferred to study in the University College for Women, Koti, Osmania University (OU). During the allotment, she got a seat in BSc Physical Science course.

Another topper, Kethavath Anil Kumar who got 99.10 percent in Intermediate exam and second rank in DOST got seat in Nizam College in BSs Physical Science course.

Phase-1 of degree admission

During Phase-I of the admission, 1,71,275 candidates registered themselves. Out of the total registered candidates, 1,53,323 exercised web options.

At the end of phase-I, 1,41,340 students were allotted seats. Out of these students, 76,173 are females whereas, 65,167 are males.

Rest of the students failed to get seats as they have given few web options.

Candidates who are satisfied with the allotted seats can reserve them self-reporting online till 26th September.

Phase-II

Those who want to appear for phase-II can register online by paying a fee of Rs. 400 till 25th September. The web option can be exercised on or before 26th September.

After Phase-II, Phase-III will be held  in the month of October 2020.

