Hyderabad: IPS officer Tarun Joshi scales Mt Kilimanjaro

Achieving a rare feet, IPS officer and Joint Commissioner of Hyderabad Police, Tarun Joshi on January 21 has climbed 5,895-meter Mt. Kilimanjaro, the highest peak on the African continent and the highest stand-alone mountain in the world.

Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar has congratulated Tarun Joshi for attaining new heights.

Passionate about mountaineering, Joshi has previously climbed several mountains. In January 2020, he scaled Vinson Massif (4,897-meter) in Antarctica. In August 2019, the police officer scaled (4,884-meter) mountain in Papua Island, Indonesia.

In January 2019, he scaled Mount Aconcagua (6,962 metres), Argentina, the highest peak in Southern Hemisphere and South America.