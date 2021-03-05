Hyderabad: Islamic preacher Ilyas Sharfuddin booked for alleged hate video

Hyderabad: The Hussainialam police have registered a suo-moto case against Islamic preacher Ilyas Sharfuddin for allegedly making and circulating provocative statement over social media.

According to the sources Y.K.Prasad, Sub-Inspector of police Hussainilam police station has filed a complaint with the same police station alleging that Iliyas Sharfuddin has posted a video on social media abetting the public to eat cow.

The FIR registered under IPC sections 153(A), 295(A) and 505(2) says 2.37 minutes duration video posted on the face book account Ilyas sharfuddin slave-of-Allah is aimed at promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of a particular religion, though abetting to eat cow is prohibited under “The Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act-1977”.

He allegedly offended the feelings of Hindus which is likely to promote communal commotion between the communities says the FIR.

The complainant sub-inspector also alleged that with an intention of malicious he insulted the religious beliefs of class of people and he also did the act with deliberate malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of other class and promoted the feeling of enmity hatred by circulating the video containing the feeling of enmity and hatred.