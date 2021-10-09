Hyderabad: Job fair to be held at Govt ITI Mallepally

Hyderabad: A job fair is set to be held in Government ITI College Campus in Mallepally, Vijaynagar Colony from 11 am on October 11 in Hyderabad.

District employment officer, Ranga Reddy, Shrimati Jayashree has said that the job fair will be held for the unemployed youth of Ranga Reddy district. She further said that during the job fair, HDB Financial Services Ltd will conduct interviews for the post of sales executives (home loans).

Candidates who are graduates in any discipline or diploma holders are eligible to apply for this vacancy, she added.

Jayashree further said that vacancies are also available in HDB Financial Services Ltd for Credit Card Sales Executives for which the above mentioned qualification is required.

She added that the selected candidates will be offered Rs.12,000 as salary on a monthly basis and the candidates must be between 18-30 years of age.

A total of 200 vacancies are available while both men and women can apply for the job posts, she said.

Interested candidates must visit the ITI Government College in Mallepally, Vijaynagar Colony from 11 am on October 11.

For more information one can contact on the following number: 8247656356.