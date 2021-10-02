Hyderabad: Job fair to be held on October 5

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 2nd October 2021 10:23 pm IST
Hyderabad: Free job fair on October 5

Hyderabad: R R charitable trust is organizing a free job fair on October 5 from 8 am to 1 pm at Red Rose Palace Function Hall, Nampally.

In the job drive, twenty plus companies are going to conduct interviews. Both freshers and experienced people can both apply. For candidates who have cleared SSC, Intermediate and any graduate will have the opportunity for suitable jobs as per their education qualification.

Event organizer Mannan Khan said this job Mela is being organised with the aim of providing employment to unemployed and experience youth in corporate companies. Candidates should keep two sets of their credentials, bio data and photos with them and should maintain social distancing norms.

