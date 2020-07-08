Hyderabad: Journalist gets Rs 25.11 lakh power bill for July

By Rasia Hashmi Published: July 08, 2020, 9:19 pm IST
Hyderabad: Leaving a city resident in shock, the Electricity Department sent him a Rs 25.11 lakh power bill for the month of July.

After paying Rs 594 towards electricity charges in June, Venkata Raju, a journalist a resident of Sithaphalmandi, received a bill of Rs 25.11 lakh for the month of July. He lodged a complaint with the power department on which officials blamed it on faulty meter and assured to issue a new bill based on previous power consumption during the same period in the last three years. 

As reported by the New Indian Express, TSSPDCL officials said that the meter has been rectified and a new electricity bill for Rs 2,095 was issued. But Raju is not satisfied with the new bill as well, asserting that even this bill was more than what they usually pay every month. He claimed that their monthly power bill does not cross Rs 1,000 even during summer months.

Meanwhile, another consumer M Janapriya, a resident of Meerpet received a Rs 5.72 lakh bill. Finding it wrong too, TSSPDCL officials later issued a Rs 1,347 bill.

