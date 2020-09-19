Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills road caved in

Hyderabad: A portion of Road No. 1 in Jubilee Hills near the metro rail pillar caved in on Friday as a result a truck had a narrow escape at 11 am. AS Rao Nagar main road had also caved in on Wednesday afternoon.

#Hyderabad– Another road caved in Jubilee Hills area. Looks like this happened after a heavy vehicle just crossed the road. This comes just 2 days after a similar incident in Khushaiguda. #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/d7ReG9nURe — Rishika Sadam (@RishikaSadam) September 18, 2020

Traffic police noticed the pit and alerted the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB). The road was immediately barricaded. After inspecting the site, the water board officials observed that the incident occurred to sewer water leaking from the main sewer trunk.

TOI quoted M Prabhu, the HMWS&SB general manager, O&M Division-VI (SR Nagar) as saying, “Water board had shifted the water and sewerage network at the time of metro rail pillars construction. But the water has managed to leak from the trunk main and the board is in the process of rectifying it.”

It took nearly six hours to track damaged sewer trunk. Water Board officials said that the manholes on the stretch were buried during laying of roads under Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP).

Another water board official blamed incessant rains in the city for the last two days for the occurring of sink-hole incidents. Earth movers were deployed at the site. 10 meters length of sewer trunk was replaced by late night. The traffic of the stretch was diverted to an alternate road.