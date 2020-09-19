Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills road caved in

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 19th September 2020 1:02 pm IST

Hyderabad: A portion of Road No. 1 in Jubilee Hills near the metro rail pillar caved in on Friday as a result a truck had a narrow escape at 11 am. AS Rao Nagar main road had also caved in on Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic police noticed the pit and alerted the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB). The road was immediately barricaded. After inspecting the site, the water board officials observed that the incident occurred to sewer water leaking from the main sewer trunk.

READ:  Stalemate continues over resumption of Andhra-Telangana RTC services

TOI quoted M Prabhu, the HMWS&SB general manager, O&M Division-VI (SR Nagar) as saying, “Water board had shifted the water and sewerage network at the time of metro rail pillars construction. But the water has managed to leak from the trunk main and the board is in the process of rectifying it.”

It took nearly six hours to track damaged sewer trunk. Water Board officials said that the manholes on the stretch were buried during laying of roads under Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP).

Another water board official blamed incessant rains in the city for the last two days for the occurring of sink-hole incidents. Earth movers were deployed at the site. 10 meters length of sewer trunk was replaced by late night. The traffic of the stretch was diverted to an alternate road.

READ:  Hyderabad Airport comes up with contactless elevators
Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close