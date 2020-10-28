Hyderabad: Kidnapped doctor rescued by Anantapur police

Hyderabad: Anantapur police have successfully rescued the dentist, who was kidnapped from Hyderabad on Tuesday evening. On receiving information about the movement of kidnapper’s car the Anantapur police intercepted the vehicle.

Behtaj Hussain a dentist from Hyderabad was kidnapped from Qismatpur area under Rajendra Nagar police station limits by unknown masked kidnappers.

After the incident, the Cyberabad police have flashed the message about the incident and car number.

On the wee hours of Wednesday, the Anantapur police have intercepted the car and taken into custody two kidnappers, while two others managed to escape from the spot.A toy pistol was also seized.

The rescued dentist is being shifted to Hyderabad and investigation is underway. Preliminary investigations revealed that one Khalid, a tenant of dentist had planned the kidnap for ransom.