Hyderabad: Kin of Asaf Jahi clan appoint ‘9th Nizam’, seek part of wealth

Hyderabad: In a new rift between the descendants of the Asaf Jahi rulers, members of the HEH Sahebzadas of Sarf-e-Khas Trust’ (supposedly representing 4500 direct descendants of the first six Nizams of Hyderabad) on Saturday said that they decided to ‘designate’ Raunaq Yar Khan as the ninth Nizam of the Asaf Jahi dynasty. The group said that the trust is under the Majilis-E-Sahebzadagan Society was also created by Osman Ali Khan in 1932.

This comes just days after Azmet Jah, a son of the late Mukkaram Jah (who died on January 14 and who was formally coronated as the eighth Nizam of Hyderabad by the last Nizam of the Hyderabad state Osman Ali Khan), was officially chosen as Mukarram Jah’s successor and the ‘ninth Nizam’ of Hyderabad.

In a press meeting held by members of the HEH Sahebzadas of Sarf-e-Khas Trust on Saturday in Hyderabad, the vice president said that Mir Nizamuddin Ali Khan said that the decision was taken as Azmet Jah was ‘incommunicado’ with his extended family members after he was appointed as the titular ninth Nizam.

“The grand coronation ceremony will soon follow where family and citizens of Hyderabad will be invited to witness it. Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan has been vocal about heritage and has often represented heritage, tehzeeb an legacy of the Asaf Jahi dynasty,” said a statement from the members as well. Mukarram Jah Bahadur died in January, ending the formal Asaf Jahi or Nizam line with regard to holding any kind of official recognition.

“Prince Azmet Jah has so far neglected to take up the responsibilities of the family and clan and the same was also confirmed by publications by the beauty and media houses. The Majilis-E- Sahebzadagan earlier requested Prince Azmet Jah to consider the family, but there was friendly cooperation,” said Mohd Moizuddin Khan, general secretary of the Majilis-E-Sahebzadagan at the press meet.

The supposed descendants of the Nizams of Hyderabad said that Raunaq Yar Khan earlier rejected to accept any responsibilities as Mukarram Jah was not consulted. “However after having tried to get Azmet Jah to accept his responsibilities, and failing Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan has now consented to take up responsibilities,” Moizuddin added.