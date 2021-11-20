Hyderabad: Kompally sees rapid growth in real estate

Hyderabad: Kompally, a village on the outskirts of Hyderabad is witnessing rapid growth in real estate. Many major brands have also opened their branches in the village.

Earlier the village was only known for the dhabas along the national highways. Now, many well-known brands in various fields including hospitality, health, education, fashion, etc have opened their outlets.

The brands that have opened their stores in the area include Pantaloons, Fab India, Max, Big Bazaar, and Westside. Apart from it, Hyderabad’s biggest Decathlon store is also located at Kompally.

The area also has famous jewelry brands including Tanishq and Malabar Gold. Even finding beauty parlours, gyms, etc in the area has become easy.

Metro rail

Due to rapid growth in real estate in Kompally, many residential complexes have come up in the area. The only thing missing in the area is the metro rail.

The residents of the area are hoping that it will be launched soon. The launch of metro rail will boost the growth of the area.

Although most of the people of the area are happy with the development, a few are missing the open farmlands and greeneries.

Telangana Today quoted a resident Chandan Singh saying, “People of the area can no longer enjoy the feeling of living on the outskirts as pollution increased due to a large number of vehicles”.