Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao inaugrates Medtronic engineering and Innovation centre

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday inaugurated the Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Centre (MEIC) in Hyderabad. The MEIC is touted to be the largest Research and Development Center Outside the US-based company Medtronic.

The new 150,000 square feet center will employ engineers currently in the areas of software development and testing, test automation, mechanical design, analysis and hardware.

During the inauguration, KTR said, “Hyderabad today is emerging as a hotspot for Medtech innovation benefitting from the progressive Government policies, abundant talent pool, extraordinary infrastructure, etc. Inauguration of the new MEIC site will boost Telangana’s MedTech plans and cement Hyderabad’s position as the medical devices hub in India.”

The setting up of the new R&D facility is a purposeful step to create synergy by supporting Medtronic’s businesses globally, in various therapy areas; including respiratory intervention, remote patient monitoring and digital health, surgical robotics, electrosurgical generators, cardiac rhythm and heart failure, and navigation, amongst others.

Celebrating the inauguration of the MEIC, our expanded R&D center in India, alongside global colleagues, @KTRTRS & leaders from the Telangana gov't. I'm energized by this expansion & the role the Center will play in bringing more innovative #medtech solutions to patients. pic.twitter.com/1TrK6QmWZs — Geoff Martha (@GeoffMartha) April 7, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the IT minister said, “My humble request to the Government of India is to consider incentives and continued support to the companies which will engage in the development of medical devices. I strongly believe Innovation and R&D will hold the key in accelerating the growth of this sector. Hyderabad’s position as the life sciences capital of the country and the world is only getting strengthened with each passing day.”

My humble request to the Government of India is to consider incentives and continued support to the companies which will engage in development of medical devices. I strongly believe Innovation and R&D will hold key in accelerating growth of this sector: Minister @KTRTRS — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) April 7, 2021

The Medtronic team inaugurated the site in a responsible manner by taking all the necessary steps to follow COVID-19 precautionary measures for the event.

The MEIC was inaugrated virtually in which S. Aparna, honorable secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Govt. of India among the others.

Medtronic is among the world’s largest medical technology company which specialises in alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.