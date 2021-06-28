Hyderabad: KTR inaugurates four link roads

Hyderabad: Telangana municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated four vital link roads in the bustling IT corridor.

The link roads will ease traffic congestion on JNTU to Hitec city road, improve connectivity from Miyapur, Sardar Patel Nagar, Vasanth Nagar and KPHB phase 6 to Hitech City Road and Hafeezpet Road.

“Happy to be throwing open four more newly developed missing link roads. Vasanth Nagar – NAC (0.75Km), IDPL Employees colony – Srila Park Pride (0.46Km), Novotel to RTA office (0.6Km), JV Hills park to Masjid Banda (1.01 Km) and ISB Road to ORR (1.94Km),” the minister tweeted on Sunday.

All four roads are ready to open as part of the first phase of work. The government has spent about Rs 27.43 crore to complete it.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said, “So far 16 link roads in the city were already developed and six more link roads would be developed soon.These roads will decrease the traffic congestion in the city.”



In the first phase, 37 link roads have been planned with an expenditure of Rs 317 crore.

Telangana education minister Sabita Indra Reddy, MLA Gandhi Arekapudi and MLC Mahender Reddy participated in the inauguration.