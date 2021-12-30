Hyderabad: KTR launches Strategic Nala Development Program

Hyderabad: Minister of Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao along with Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav laid the foundation stone for the Strategic Nala Development Program (SNDP) at Nallakunta on Thursday.

Strategic Nala Development Programme is the initiative of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and will be responsible for planning, developing & maintaining a comprehensive stormwater drainage or Nala system in the city, with the objective of mitigating the adversities on account of heavy rains in future.

Speaking at the event KTR said that the SNDP is going to bring permanent relief to the people of Hyderabad by reforming the Nala system. “Just like how the SRDP system has advanced roads and flyovers across the state, the SNDP is going to advance the Nalas in the city. 858.32 crores have been granted for the first phase of this initiative. Areas that were most hit in last year floods will be given priority in this phase,” the minister said.

“Secunderabad zone will get 163 crores for Nala, Kukatpally zone 112.80 crores, LB Nagar zone 113.50 lakhs, Khairatabad zone 100.26 lakhs, Charminar zone 85.61 lakhs, Serlingampally zone 57.74 lakhs. 633 crores under the GHMC zone. Due to the expansion of the city to nearby municipalities, we have planned to extend the SNDP program to 6 of them outside the GHMC zone,” he informed.

The 6 municipalities are Mirpet Municipal Corporation (45.62 crores), Badangpet Municipality (23.94 crores), Jalpally (24.85 crores), Peddamberpet Municipality (32.42 crores), Nizampet Municipal Corporation (84.63 crores), Kompally Municipality (13.86 crores), which is a total of 225.32 crores.

Minister KT Rama Rao examining the SNDP plan. Photo: Twitter.

“Hussain Sagar Surplus Nala that ranges from Hussain Sagar to Musi river will get 68.40 crores in total said the Minister. I ask the officials to complete phase 1 by the beginning of the rainy season, that is by the month of June. Local Corporators and MLAs will totally cooperate with you,” he said.

“The Nala plan in actuality would have affected the houses of around 400 poor families in Musheerabad. But at the request of MLA Mutha Gopal, we tweaked the plan and made sure that the impact would be as minimal as possible. The impact is now done to 20 families. I request people to cooperate so that the project is completed swiftly, he added.