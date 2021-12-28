Hyderabad: Local mosque comes up with shelter home for the poor

Hyderabad: Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) has set up beds and a shelter facility for needy people in collaboration with a Masjid Mohammadi in the city on Tuesday.

A total of 40 beds have been set up for the aged and needy people. In the facility, full-time doctors, nurses and bedside care, physiotherapist, dietitian and supports staff will be available including full-time clinical psychologists for abandoned people’s mental health to aid them.

According to the press Notes, 70% of the beds will be reserved for geriatric care and 30% for others.

The facilities were launched by IPS AK Khan, Senior police from Rajendranagar Division at Attapur.

In the month of October, the Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) has also set up a primary health care centre in a mosque in Hasanagar slum, in Rajendarnagar Mandal.

The foundation hopes to be able to contribute to equity in health care by helping patients and the marginalised sections regain trust in public health service with easy access to facilities, courtesy charity fundraising, or online charity.

HHF wished to provide to all citizens regardless of caste and creed free access to high-quality primary care, dental services, eye screening, in-house labs, and ambulance services to higher centers.