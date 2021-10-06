Hyderabad: LPG cylinder costlier by Rs 15; now sells at Rs 952

Hyderabad: The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) domestic cylinder (14.2 kg) was increased by Rs. 15 per cylinder on Wednesday. In Hyderabad, the LGP cylinder will now cost Rs 952 as against Rs 937.

This is the fourth straight increase in rates in less than two months. On September 1, the LPG price was hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder. Since January 1, 2021, the price of domestic LPG has increased by Rs 206.

On the first day of every month, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) announce new rates for cooking gas cylinders. In November 2020, the price of domestic cooking gas was Rs 646.50. In December 2020, the price of domestic gas cylinders had increased by Rs 100 each. On January 1, the cost of domestic LPG was Rs 746.50.

In February this year, the government increased the price by Rs 75. In March it was hiked by Rs 50; in April by Rs 15; in July by Rs 15; in August by Rs 25; and in September by Rs 25.

This comes when petrol, diesel prices touch an all-time high where it has crossed Rs 100 in the country.

Other cities LPG price list for 14.2 kg cylinder