Hyderabad: Mahmood Ali convenes meeting on protection of waqf properties

Hyderabad: Telangana State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Monday held a high level review meeting on the protection of the Waqf properties in the state.

Waqf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem, CEO Shahnawaz Qasim, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, Cyberabad DCP Venkateshwarlu, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Zonal Commissioners of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts and other senior officials have attended the meeting.

The focus of the meeting was especially on the protection of the Begumpet Eidgah land as well as the Waqf properties in Ranga Reddy district. Begumpet Eidgah land is spread on 90 acres of land on which illegal occupation had taken place.

Despite high court orders, some occupants are still carrying out the construction works at the place. The concerned officials have been instructed to stop the said works. The officials were informed that shed construction works continue to take place in the Begumpet Eidgah land.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Ravindra has affirmed the police department full co-operation to dismantle and stop the construction works at the place. He suggested to the Waqf Board officials to file a complaint against the illegal occupants in the nearby police station. He also assured the protection of the Waqf properties in Ranga Reddy district including the Ali Saad Ashoorkhana.

State Home Minister said that the government has taken a tough stance for the protection of the Waqf properties. He added that the Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao has given instructions to remove the illegal occupants at the waqf lands. He further said that the protection of the waqf properties will be maintained with the co-operation of the Police, Municipal and the Revenue departments.

Mohammed Saleem said that the wakf board has hired top lawyers to defend its cases. He presented the cancellations of more than 500 illegal registrations of the Waqf properties.

Waqf Board CEO Shahnawaz Qasim presented the works undertaken by the Waqf Board. He said due to inadequate staff its works has been restricted. He requested the state government for additional staff in the board.