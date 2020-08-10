Hyderabad: Major burglary mystery solved, 5 arrested

Hyderabad: Golconda police have arrested five accused involved in a major heist in Hyderabad city. The police have seized more than one crore stolen from their custody.

On 27-July a case of Burglary was reported at Towlichowki after unknown burglars broke into the house of realtor Asaduddin Ahmed of Tolichowki.

During the incident net cash of Rs 2,50,00,000/- was stolen from his house in their absence.

On the point of suspicion the police took Mohammed Afsar, the car driver of realtor into custody and during the sustained interrogation he spilled the beans and reportedly admitted of committing crime along with his associates.

According to police Commissioner Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar the prime accused is the car driver of Asaduddin Ahmed, while the complainant was away to Shamirpet Mohammed Afsar along with four of his accomplices Mirza Ashwaq, Rehman Baig, Mohammed Ameer, Syed Imran have entered into the house of realtor and stolen away crores of cash.

Afsar being the driver knows about business dealings and transactions of complainant. He hatched a plan to commit theft in the house of complainant. He explained his plan Mirza Ashwaq Baig and they teamed up with three more persons Rehman Baig, Mohammed Ameer, Syed Imran and they all waiting for a chance.

All of them are childhood friends and reside at MD Lines, Golconda. On 21st July, 2020 complainant fumigated his house and went to his farmhouse at Shamirpet with his wife, children and driver Nadeem and stayed there up to 23rd July 2020 morning hours and committed the offence.