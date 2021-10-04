Hyderabad: Malabar Gold and Diamonds launches jewellery show

Hyderabad: One of the leading names in the world of jewellery the Malabar Gold and Diamonds has launched a diamond and jewellery show at its Mehdipatnam showroom.

In the presence of customers and well-wishers, the show was launched by the management of Malabar Gold and Diamonds ltd.

The store head Mezbah Qar said that during the October 2-10 exhibition of special diamond and jewellery sale, a variety of brides gold ornaments,rings and jewellery of daily wear will be in display in the Mehdipatnam showroom.

Besides, mens jewellery and platinum jewellery will also be showcased. A special discount of 20 percent will be offered on the purchase of diamonds in the special exhibition sale.

The Malabar Gold and Diamonds is a renowned and trusted brand name in the country presented by the Malabar Group. The group also provides humanitarian services in the field of education and health as well as provides assistance to the women in starting self-employment works from its annual profit. With over 270 showrooms spread across India, Singapore and Gulf countries, the Malabar Gold and Diamonds Retail Company is one of the best business group in the region.