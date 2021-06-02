Hyderabad: Man arrested for selling banned pesticides, bad seeds

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old man has been arrested by the Rachakonda police for selling banned pesticides, spurious and expired seeds.

Following a tip-off, the police along with an agriculture officer raided ‘Srinivasa Seeds and Pesticides’ which is located at Uppal main road. They found out that the shop owner Challa Narsimha Reddy was selling expired vegetable seeds and expired pesticides.

It was also found that there was a stock of the banned Glyphospate pesticides in the shop. Most of these vegetable seeds were not fit for germination. These seeds are supposed to be discarded; however, Narsimha was storing these to sell them to naïve farmers.

A total stock of seeds and pesticides worth Rs.2 lakhs has been seized.