Hyderabad: Man arrested for spitting on road

Hyderabad: A man has been arrested on the charges of spitting on the road.

As per the details of the case, the man who is identified as Mohammed Abdul Muzed, aged 24 years, was arrested on Friday after he spat on the road at Champapet.

Muzed who was driving a milk van committed this crime after police stopped the vehicle for checking at Champapet.

TS Govt bans spitting in public places

It may be mentioned that the Telangana Government has imposed ban on spitting in public places. The decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As per the notification issued by the Health Department, spitting of paan/any chewable tobacco or non-tobacco product in public places and institutions is prohibited.

