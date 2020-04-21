Hyderabad: Man carries body on cycle amid lockdown

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident which occurred in Kamareddy district, a man carried his friend’s body on cycle as no ambulance is available.

According to the sources, a man who is working at a railway station died of prolonged illness at the market. His family lives in Gandhi Gunj area in Kamareddy.

After getting the information, the police reached the spot and filed a case as suspicious death.

As he was found dead in a suspicious condition, no-one came to help him. His friend, a sanitary worker, tried to find any transportation to shift him in a hospital but in vain. He also waited for ambulance for hours but it is also not available.

Finally, he decided to take him on his cycle, he covered the body in a cloth and accommodated on the rear seat of his cycle and went pulling it.

