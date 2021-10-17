Hyderabad: Man commits suicide by jumping from 18th floor of building

Hyderabad: A man committed suicide on Saturday after jumping from the 18th floor of a building that is located under the Kukatpally Housing Board Police Station jurisdiction.

According to the police sources, Bhupati Naidu (26) was a resident of the KPHB Colony. He used to work as an assistant executive in a private firm.

Yesterday he had spent time with his friend and later committed suicide by jumping from the 18th floor of a building.

According to the police, Naidu took this extreme step due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, the authorities are investigating the matter from different angles as well.