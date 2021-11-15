Hyderabad: Man dies by suicide; blames wife, in-laws in video

Hyderabad: A bank employee allegedly died by suicide on Sunday. He blamed his wife and in-laws in a selfie video before consuming poison.

The man was identified as Santosh Kumar, who was working in a private bank in the city. He is said to be a resident of Shaikhpet in Golconda. The couple was married for nine years and has a seven-year-old son. According to the police, the couple had certain differences which led to frequent quarrels.

As per the report from Telangana Today, The police further stated that Santosh’s wife left the house in August and made a complaint against him with the police, however, after the intervention of their elders, the issue was resolved.

“Again after that, the woman left the house and went to her parent’s place following a quarrel with her husband. Following this, on Friday evening, Santosh Kumar consumed poisonous substance and on coming to know about it, his relatives rushed him to a private hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment on Sunday,” said the Golconda police.

In the video, Santosh apologised to his parents and son for taking the extreme step and also asked his brother to take care of his parents. A case of abatement to suicide was registered by the police under section 306 of the IPC against the victim’s wife and her relatives.