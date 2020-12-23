Hyderabad: Man donates Rs 4 lakhs to police for CCTV cameras

Hyderabad: With an aim to protect the neighborhood from crimes, a Hyderabadi on Monday went a step ahead on Tuesday to donate Rs. 4 lakh to the city police as his contribution towards the purchase of close circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, Chairman of Sakina Foundation, bore this idea in mind after the residents of Tolichowki and Shaikpet lodged several complaints with the police about the nuisance caused.

Notably, police had convinced the residents to crowdfund for the installation of CCTVs for their own benefit. The residents also pooled in as much as Rs. 32 lakhs.

Asif Hussain Sohail has been awarded for his contribution to keeping the neighborhood safe.

Sohail said, “Only in Surya Nagar colony around 175 CCTVs are been installed to make a smart and safe colony. The Sakina Foundation has started a campaign ‘Know your Neighbor Know your Colony’ in which our volunteers will educate the residents about crime prevention strategies including community building and Hyderabad City Police Anjani Kumar has promised that the same campaign will be exercised in all the police stations of the city.”