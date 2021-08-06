Hyderabad: Man eats live snake, video goes viral

Hyderabad: In order to gain the attention and popularity in social media, the youngsters have been making videos on various platforms on social media. A person from Hyderabad ate a live snake and shared the video.

The raw snake eating video has created a sensation in the social media after it has gone viral under the banner “Man Vs wild Hyderabadi version”.

The video depicts a youngster who is identified as Shera eating the raw snake and asking for a water bottle from his friend Sajid.

A youngster eats raw snake in Hyderabad @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/FGbrJ2mDXh — S.M. Bilal (@Bilaljourno) August 6, 2021

According to the sources, as per the conversation among the youths it is assumed that the youth belong to Old city and record the video with their friends.

The Environmentalists also shared the video with law enforcement officers, seeking immediate action against the youngster who allegedly resorted to killing of endangered species.

The police are trying to identify the person who has indulged in the act.