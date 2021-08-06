Hyderabad: Man eats live snake, video goes viral

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 7th August 2021 12:42 am IST

Hyderabad: In order to gain the attention and popularity in  social media, the youngsters have been making videos on various platforms on social media. A person from Hyderabad ate a live snake and shared the video.

The raw snake eating video has created a sensation in the social media after it has gone viral under the banner “Man Vs wild Hyderabadi version”.

The video depicts a youngster who is identified as Shera eating the raw snake and asking for a water bottle from his friend Sajid.

MS Education Academy

According to the sources, as per the conversation among the youths it is assumed that the youth belong to Old city and record the video with their friends.

The Environmentalists also shared the video with law enforcement officers, seeking immediate action against the youngster who allegedly resorted to killing of endangered species.

The police are trying to identify the person who has indulged in the act.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button