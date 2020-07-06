Hyderabad: Man ends life by jumping into lake over COVID-19 fear

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old man, who was a native of West Bengal, jumped into Hussain Sagar Lake here fearing that he was suffering from coronavirus.

“A 34-year-old man, native of West Bengal committed suicide by jumping into the Hussain Sagar Lake. He took the extreme step out of fear as well as suspicion of contracting coronavirus. For a week, he was undergoing treatment at a private clinic, later he developed symptoms of COVID, so the doctor advised him to get admitted at a private hospital,” Babu, Inspector of Police, Ramgopalpet Police Station told ANI over the phone.

“He went to a private hospital but could not get admitted as all the beds were occupied. On Friday evening, July 3, he complained of breathlessness. He called his friend and asked to take him to tank bund, he got down an auto, walked for some distance and jumped into the lake. His body was recovered on Sunday afternoon,” he said.

