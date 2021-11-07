Hyderabad: Man falls to death from fourth floor of building

Hyderabad: A man died after falling from the fourth floor of a building. This incident happened in the area which falls under the jurisdiction of Balanagar Police. According to the police sources, the deceased person named Someshwar Rao (25) was a resident of Shobana Colony and an employee of a private firm.

The police said that Rao was busy celebrating the Diwali festival on the fourth floor of his house. While bursting the firecrackers, Rao fell to the ground and was critically injured. He was rushed to the hospital, the police added.

At the hospital, he died while undergoing treatment.

The Balanagar Police have registered a case in this regard and started investigations.