Hyderabad: Man found murdered in Golconda

Hyderabad: A man was brutally murdered in Alijapur area under Golconda police station limits. On Friday morning a police team have found the deadbody with grevious injuries over the head.

The assailants hurled boulders on the head of the man resulting in his death.

The police have identified the deceased person as Rahul, the forensic CLUES team and dog squad was pressed into service.

A case of murder is registered by the police under 302 of IPC. Golconda police suspect previous enmity between victim and assailants led to murder. Investigation is underway.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.