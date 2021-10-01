Hyderabad: Chhattisgarh man jumps off metro station, dies

Hyderabad: A man from Chattisgarh on Thursday night jumped to death from a Metro station in the city. The incident created a sensation in the Dilsukh Nagar area after 45 year old Bheema a native of Dantewada and labour by profession, suddenly jumped from the platform floor of the Metro station under Malakpet police station limits. He received grievous injuries over the head.

Soon after the incident, an ambulance and a police team was rushed to the spot and the critically injured man was shifted to Osmania General hospital. On late Thursday night Bheema succumbed to the injuries.

“We have registered a case under section 174 CRPC(Suspicious death) and taken up investigation, the deceased has come to city for eking livelihood and been staying at footpaths for quite some time” said K Srinivas Inspector Malakpet police station.