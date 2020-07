Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man allegedly stalked and harassed a woman. On Friday, police arrested the accused.

As per the details of the case, the man, an employee of private company has been identified as Pavan Kumar of Goutam Nagar.

He allegedly stalked and harassed a woman from Moula Ali.

It is reported that despite warning, he did not stop harassing her.

Vexed up with the harassment, the woman lodged a complaint.

Police registered a case and arrested the accused person.