Hyderabad: Man kills colleague after she refuses sexual advances

Posted By Sameer Published: 19th July 2020 9:14 pm IST
Mumbai: Two killed, one injured in dispute over parking space

Hyderabad: A man killed his colleague, aged 23 years after she refused sexual advances. This incident took place on the premises of the office located in the Janapriya Colony in LB Nagar.

The woman is identified as a native of Mutakondur mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir District.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, Venkateshwar Rao, aged 35 years and the woman were alone in the office as the employer had gone out due to some work and other employees were absent.

Finding the woman alone, Rao allegedly tried to establish physical relations. When the woman resisted his sexual advances, the man reportedly killed her.

After committing the crime, the accused fled away from the spot leaving the victim’s body in the office.

The crime came to light after the employer returned office and found the body.

LB Nagar police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Investigation is going on.  

Categories
Crime in Hyderabad
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close