Hyderabad: Man kills colleague after she refuses sexual advances

Hyderabad: A man killed his colleague, aged 23 years after she refused sexual advances. This incident took place on the premises of the office located in the Janapriya Colony in LB Nagar.

The woman is identified as a native of Mutakondur mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir District.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, Venkateshwar Rao, aged 35 years and the woman were alone in the office as the employer had gone out due to some work and other employees were absent.

Finding the woman alone, Rao allegedly tried to establish physical relations. When the woman resisted his sexual advances, the man reportedly killed her.

After committing the crime, the accused fled away from the spot leaving the victim’s body in the office.

The crime came to light after the employer returned office and found the body.

LB Nagar police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Investigation is going on.